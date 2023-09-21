Politico: the EU uses Wikipedia to justify the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The European Union (EU) uses the online encyclopedia Wikipedia as a source to justify the introduction of sanctions against Russia. About it reports Politico with reference to the “working documents” of the European Council.

“The EU’s internal classification consists of a description of the legal basis of the sanctions, a summary of the rationale and a short biography of the person, followed by evidence that supports the accusation,” the publication notes.