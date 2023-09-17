Newsweek: US authorities’ actions in Ukraine could lead to nuclear war

The American authorities, through their actions in Ukraine, could spark a nuclear war, says Max Abrams, a professor of political science at Boston’s Northeastern University. This is what he’s talking about wrote in an article for Newsweek.

He also drew attention to the public reaction to the decision of the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, to limit the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet system in Ukraine. As Abrams noted, after this step the entrepreneur faced criticism, including being accused of intending to prevent Ukraine’s victory in the conflict.

“What happened to Elon Musk last week demonstrates how crazy and dangerous US policy towards Ukraine has become,” he emphasized. According to the professor, the American leadership is neglecting caution, ignoring the risks of escalation of the conflict.

Earlier, former CIA agent Ray McGovern said that Washington is supplying Kyiv with increasingly dangerous weapons. He was outraged by the supply of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine. “What’s the next step? Are we going to give them nuclear warheads?” — asked McGovern.