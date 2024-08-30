Ritter: The West is actively discussing Zelensky’s replacement

The West is actively discussing the replacement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky due to a loss of trust. This was stated on air by former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

“You know that today there is open discussion about a potential replacement for Zelensky because he has lost the trust of the West,” Ritter said.

He noted that the decision to attack the Kursk region was adventurous and ultimately turned against Zelensky. At the same time, according to the former intelligence officer, the Ukrainian leader still does not realize his failure.

Earlier, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Ray McGovern said that Vladimir Zelensky, having decided to attack the Kursk region, was counting on provoking Russia into responding, but everything turned out to be in vain.