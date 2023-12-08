White House: no progress in negotiations with Congress to agree on assistance to Kyiv

There is no progress in negotiations with the US Congress on agreeing on new assistance to Ukraine, as stated by White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, reports RIA News.

Thus, he answered a question from journalists whether there was any progress in the discussion of financing Kyiv between the administration of President Joe Biden and Republicans in the legislature.

“I have no progress to speak of,” the official said, adding that there was still no news on the matter.

Earlier, Kirby said that the United States is not able to give Ukraine any guarantees regarding the continuation of assistance in light of the position of Congress.

On December 7, it became known that the bill on the allocation of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan did not pass a procedural vote in the Senate of the US Congress. It is clarified that the Democrats who put forward the project did not get the required number of votes.