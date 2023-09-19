Ex-US Marine Berletik stated the inability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to compete with the Russian army

Former US Marine Brian Berletic commented on the progress of the conflict in Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview with The New Atlas, published on YouTube.

Berletik emphasized that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could not end in the victory of Kyiv, since the military did not have the necessary equipment. He also stated the inability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to compete with the Russian army.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces would need a greater advantage in artillery than what Russia already had, and they would never have received that much. The West would never supply them with so many weapons. Also, counter-battery guns – they don’t have nearly the number that Russia has,” the American ex-marine emphasized.

According to the military man, the United States believed in a quick victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now they admit that Kyiv is suffering serious losses without moving forward. “Now, I hope they open their eyes to the harsh reality,” concluded Berletik.

Earlier, the White House announced the progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the counter-offensive. This statement was made by the coordinator for strategic communications of the department’s National Security Council, John Kirby. “Ukraine continues its progress in the counteroffensive,” he emphasized.