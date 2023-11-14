Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement to release Palestinian hostages in exchange for a lasting Israeli ceasefire. The channel reported this on November 14 CNN citing a White House source.

At the same time, a senior American official called the negotiations unstable and suggested that they could be disrupted at the last moment.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden expressed the view that such a deal was possible. According to him, he made this conclusion after consultations with those involved in the negotiations. At the same time, Biden refused to disclose details of the work on the agreement.

The day before, The Washington Post also reported on the possibility of his imprisonment, but with reference to an Israeli source. The results could be announced within a few days if final details are agreed upon, he said.

A preliminary version of the agreement calls for the release of Israeli women and children in groups at the same time as Palestinian women and young people held in Israeli prisons.

The US President supported Washington’s deal to release the hostages in a telephone conversation on Sunday, expressing personal gratitude to the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose country acted as a mediator with Hamas, the newspaper writes.

Hamas is holding between 240 and 250 hostages in total, the source added. Most of them are Israeli citizens, some have dual citizenship. About 35 people were Thais who worked in the country.

November 13 TV channel Al Jazeera announced Hamas’s readiness to release up to 70 Israeli citizens held hostage in exchange for a five-day truce. On the same day, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union intends to demand from Israel an immediate humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. The day before, he called on Hamas for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.