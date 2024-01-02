Russian troops are now in the final stages before final victory in the Ukrainian conflict. This statement was made on January 2 by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“The Russian military is monitoring the situation. <…> There will be more battles ahead, but in fact the outcome is a foregone conclusion: Russia has already won, but it remains to consolidate this,” he said.

According to Ritter, Ukraine is desperately trying to drag NATO into the conflict by carrying out provocations such as terrorist attacks on Belgorod. The Kiev regime thinks that it will be able to provoke Moscow into rash actions, which will subsequently force the military bloc to launch an intervention in response.

The former military man also added that this is not the first time the Ukrainian army has attacked civilians. He recalled that even before the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO), Ukraine launched strikes against the civilian population of Donbass.

“Russia responded to the attack on Belgorod, but their actions were limited to strategic and military targets, and there were no revenge attacks on civilians,” Ritter concluded.

On the same day, January 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons and drones on enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine. As indicated in the defense department, the blow was struck at the military-industrial complex, which carried out orders for the production of missiles, drones and the repair of weapons and military equipment in Kiev and its suburbs, as well as at storage sites for missiles, ammunition and aircraft weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine. The target of the strike was achieved, all targets were hit.

Earlier, on December 29, the defense department reported that the Russian army carried out 50 group and one massive strike with precision weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine from December 23 to 29, all of which were also hit.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.