The policy that US President Joe Biden is pursuing regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict indicates another failure of the White House in terms of foreign policy. A columnist stated this on December 13 The Washington Post (WP) Perry Bacon.

According to him, the situation that has developed in the Middle East demonstrates that the Biden administration “often makes terrible judgments in foreign policy and is not the reliable defender of democracy and freedom that it considers itself to be.”

“The United States has demonstrated that it will not stand up for international rules and norms if they are violated by one of its closest allies,” he wrote.

Bacon drew attention to the fact that the United States continues to support Israel, while demonstrating concern about the casualties among the population of Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Ben-Dor said that the United States continues to give the green light to war in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian Hamas movement. He noted that Washington proceeds from the fact that any discussion of the future administrative structure in Gaza will be impossible without the elimination of Hamas.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen indicated on December 13 that Israel will continue the war with Hamas in Gaza, regardless of the presence or absence of support from the international community. According to him, the ceasefire at this stage “is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Before this, on December 10, The Economist magazine, citing sources, said that the United States demanded that Israel complete the operation in the Gaza Strip by the beginning of next year. It is also reported that the American administration demands that Israel make more efforts to improve the lives of Palestinian civilians.

In turn, IDF official Anna Ukolova told Izvestia that the Israeli army does not set specific deadlines for completing assigned tasks during the ground operation in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.