The US Central Command (CENTCOM) informed about the downed Houthi missile, which was preparing to launch and was directed towards the Red Sea. The department announced this on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, January 27.

“On January 27, at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sana'a time), US Central Command struck a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and preparing to launch. U.S. forces detected a missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it posed an immediate threat to commercial and U.S. Navy ships in the region,” the statement said.

CENTCOM stressed that the strike was carried out in self-defense and to preserve the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from November 2023 to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Ansar Allah government, said the US and UK would pay for the attack.

The sides continue to strike each other. Thus, on January 22, it was reported that American and British troops launched a new round of attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen. The night before, Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, said that they launched a missile attack on a US Navy cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen.

Politburo member Muhammad al-Buhaiti, in a conversation with Izvestia earlier, on January 19, said that for Ansar Allah, direct confrontation with the West is the best option. He also pointed out that the movement attacks US and British ships in the Red Sea, and the safety of shipping of other countries in the region is guaranteed.

On January 26, the Houthi Ansar Allah movement acknowledged an attack in the Gulf of Aden on the British-owned oil tanker Marlin Luanda. A spokesman for the movement claims that the Houthis recorded a direct hit. Later it became known that no injuries or deaths were recorded as a result of the strike on the tanker.