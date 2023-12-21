Colonel McGregor: the Ukrainian nation has practically ceased to exist

The conflict in Ukraine has led to the almost complete disappearance of the nation, said former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor. This is what he's talking about wrote on social network X.

Millions of Ukrainians left the country, and army losses exceeded 500 thousand soldiers, the military man noted. According to him, the Ukrainian nation is in a comatose state.

McGregor added that the conflict began due to the fault of the United States, which provoked it. Russia, in turn, tried with all its might to avoid a conflict with Washington and NATO, he believes.

Earlier, the director of the M. V. Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Research, Ella Libanova, warned of the threat of a demographic catastrophe in Ukraine. The country's population is projected to be between 26 and 35 million in 2033.