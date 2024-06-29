RS: Biden administration further escalates conflict due to Ukrainian Armed Forces failures

The administration of US President Joe Biden is further escalating the conflict and taking desperate steps due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). About it stated in his article for Responsible Statecraft (RS), correspondent Blaise Malley.

In the text, he noted that at each stage, the US authorities waited and assessed Russia’s reaction, “before making more dangerous decisions.” “In recent weeks, perhaps due to the deterioration of Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, this process has accelerated,” Malley admitted.

The journalist emphasized that at the beginning of the conflict, Washington spoke about the inadmissibility of sending American troops to Ukraine, but over time, the position underwent changes. For example, the United States has already supplied Kyiv with long-range weapons, Abrams tanks, and cluster munitions, the reporter recalled.

He also said that the White House had authorized the Ukrainian army to strike some targets in Russia with American weapons. In addition, there was talk of sending American contractors to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the US intends to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $150 million on July 1.