White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US administration has about one billion dollars left to help Ukraine. This is reported by TASS.

According to her, 96 percent of this amount has already been spent by the Pentagon, and the remaining 4 percent will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) later in December.

“Once we run out of replacement funds, we will not be able to replenish our own supplies [вооружений], replace what is supplied to Ukraine. That’s what’s at stake,” she said.

Currently, Congress is considering a bill to allocate more than $100 billion for various needs, more than half of the total amount is intended for Ukraine. However, legislators never started working on the document on its merits. The Republican opposition is demanding that the White House pay more attention to the southern border of the United States rather than to Ukraine.