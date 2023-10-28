Ex-CIA employee Johnson: Ukraine does not control the situation at the front

The Ukrainian Armed Forces no longer control the situation at the front. Former CIA officer Larry Johnson stated this in an interview YouTube-Dialogue works channel.

According to him, the initiative now belongs to the Russian army, which has begun to move forward. The ex-CIA employee believes that in certain sectors of the front the Ukrainian army may be surrounded.

Johnson also said that the United States should stop helping Ukraine, as it has lost its meaning.