Former Ambassador Sullivan: Ukrainian Armed Forces Crossed the “Red Line” by Attacking Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) crossed the “red line” by attacking the Kursk region. This was stated by former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

“The Russians may have felt that the United States was involved in what they call a serious provocation or terrorist act, and that this was some kind of red line that the Ukrainians crossed,” Sullivan said.

The former ambassador admitted that he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action to oust the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the country’s territory.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee established that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using NATO weapons in the Kursk region. According to the Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian army is actively using small arms, heavy equipment, multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons supplied by the North Atlantic Alliance.