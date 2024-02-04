NYT: due to a lack of people and weapons, the Ukrainian Armed Forces gave the initiative to Russian forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), due to a lack of people and ammunition, “gave the initiative” to Russia. About it reported American newspaper New York Times (NYT).

As the author of the article notes, the Ukrainian military is inferior in the number of people and weapons. In particular, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of artillery shells, which is why they are forced to save them. In addition, Ukrainians do not have enough components for the repair and maintenance of armored vehicles.

The United States also pointed out the fact that the current goal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is to maintain existing positions.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the ground conflict with Russia had stagnated due to delays in arms supplies.