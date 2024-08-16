Former CIA analyst Johnson: the situation in the SVO zone is rapidly deteriorating for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the special military operation zone (SVO). He spoke about this on air YouTube– Deep Dive channel.

Johnson said the situation for Ukraine was getting worse and stressed that the Russians were winning the battles. He noted that he was not expressing such an opinion because he was allegedly an agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I just look at the map of the fighting and I understand that the Ukrainians do not have the logistics and infrastructure that would allow them to support the troops,” he noted.