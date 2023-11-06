WSJ: US will take tough measures against Russia due to failure of oil price ceiling

The United States continues to introduce new measures against Russia for non-compliance with the oil price ceiling. About it wrote newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Now the United States is studying the possibility of raising prices for servicing ships used by Russia. In particular, port managers were offered a list of recommendations that could increase costs for Moscow.

WSJ clarified that the list of conditions will include the availability of the necessary insurance for movement in the waters. However, it is now unknown whether foreign politicians will accept Washington’s initiative.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen announced the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. According to her, the measures will affect “new bans on imports and exports, and actions to tighten the oil price ceiling.”