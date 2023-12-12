Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Russia blinded US surveillance system over Crimea

Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems blinded one of the United States' most powerful surveillance assets while attempting to scan Crimea. Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated this on the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

He pointed out that the Pentagon has special radars that can conduct detailed reconnaissance on the observed surface of the Earth. The United States does not share this technology even with its closest allies, the expert clarified.

“When they tried to film the territory of Crimea, everything turned off. Russia knew the radar frequency, and it blocked the area that the United States was trying to photograph,” he explained. Ritter added that the Russian military is capable of covering an important area with a “digital iron dome” under which drones and other enemy electronic devices will not operate.

November 28 military correspondent Andrey Rudenko reported about the publication on the Naval News resource of a material claiming that a reconnaissance satellite over Crimea could supposedly be “blinded” by radiation from an unknown device. According to analysts HI Sutton and Damien Symon, we are talking about the Sentinel 1 satellite with the European Space Agency's synthetic aperture radar SAR, one of the elements of the Copernicus system for observing ground objects. They are used to obtain images of the Earth's surface at any time of day, in any weather conditions and through clouds.

Severe interference was detected in images taken by this satellite at 6:49 a.m. on November 23. The next day at 18:36, the interference became even more noticeable, effectively blocking the satellite's view and ability to conduct reconnaissance. According to analysts, the failures could be associated with the operation of an unidentified space-based radio-electronic complex, the inclusion of which can affect the signal of navigation systems and disrupt the operation of synthetic aperture radars.