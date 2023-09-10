BI called the final declaration of the G20 summit an act of surrender to Putin

Agreeing on the final declaration at the G20 summit in New Delhi means capitulation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. With this opinion spoke journalist Charles Davis in an article for Business Insider.

Earlier, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash called the summit in New Delhi one of the most difficult in the history of the G20. “The approval of the declaration took almost twenty days,” she emphasized.