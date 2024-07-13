State Department: US plans to strengthen cooperation with Armenia

Uzra Zeya, the US Department of State’s Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, said that Washington plans to strengthen cooperation with Yerevan. She said this wrote in the social network X.

“We look forward to strengthening cooperation with the US and Armenian governments and civil society to advance democratic rule of law, anti-corruption and judicial reform,” Zeya emphasized.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the Eagle Partner exercises between Armenia and the United States, scheduled for July 15-24, undermine the mechanisms of cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow in the field of security.

On July 11, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced that Yerevan was paying great attention to developing a new partnership program with the European Union. The head of the department named strengthening the country’s resilience as one of the reasons for the importance of this cooperation.