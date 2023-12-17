Professor Kovalik announced the US plans to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation due to the defeat of Ukraine

University of Pittsburgh professor Daniel Kovalik said that the United States plans to begin negotiations with Russia due to the likely defeat of Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview YouTube-Dialogue works channel.

The expert announced US plans to begin a dialogue with Russia due to the defeat of Ukraine and explained that Washington is concerned about the location of American resources around the world.

“Back in March 2022, it was possible to conclude an agreement with Russia, but the United States vetoed this,” Kovalik noted.

The specialist added that the situation in the combat zone indicates that Ukraine will lose “in any case.”

Earlier, First Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Jonathan Feiner announced Washington’s plans to push Russia to negotiate with Ukraine at the end of 2024 on terms acceptable to Kyiv.