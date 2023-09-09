US Colonel McGregor: Kyiv is ready to look for refugees and send them to the front

Ukraine is ready to send people to other countries to search for its refugees, to return them to the country and send them to the front. This was stated by ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, in an interview with the German YouTube channel Die Weltwoche.

According to the expert, “there is almost nothing left in Ukraine.” He recalled squads of army recruiters in Western Ukraine who are trying to “catch someone who can somehow hold a weapon.” Now Kyiv has begun to put pressure on Poland to get permission to send people there who will search for and detain young Ukrainians. This shows the desperation of the Kyiv regime, McGregor said.

Related materials:

The colonel said that information about the number of casualties among the Ukrainian military during the armed conflict horrified him. At the same time, he believes that as long as the United States continues to send weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv will find people to whom it can be given. “I would say until there is no one left, which seems to be the Kyiv regime’s plan,” McGregor added.

Earlier, the colonel named the true purpose of Ukraine for Washington. In his opinion, the United States sees it as a “cash cow,” so Biden’s handlers want the conflict to continue. McGregor said that the American military-industrial complex is “lining its pockets” with cash, and the Ukrainian conflict only continues to contribute to this.