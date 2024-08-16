WP: Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffered Heavy Losses During Attempted Invasion of Belgorod Region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) suffered heavy losses during a failed attempt to attack the Belgorod region, sources in the Ukrainian army told The Washington Post (WP).

According to them, the Russian region was prepared for a possible invasion.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to advance far

Ukrainian military said that the approaches to the Belgorod region were mined and fortified with anti-tank barriers.

Because of this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were unable to advance far and almost immediately came under intense shelling and drone attacks.

One of the Ukrainian fighters admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered serious losses. Their bodies were abandoned on the battlefield, and the wounded soldiers were evacuated by armored vehicles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are withdrawing reserves from the front lines to be sent to the Kursk region

On August 15, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to withdraw reserves from the front lines to be sent to the Kursk region.

They have thrown about 12 thousand people here, and those forces that they are now removing from the front line, from all directions and additionally pushing them here… They are removing everything they can. We are waiting, understanding and controlling Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The US is concerned about the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region

According to Reuters sources, the United States is concerned about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ incursion into the Kursk region and the prospect of a possible deepening of the conflict due to the use of Western equipment and weapons. American officials believe that Ukraine’s goals in the attack remain unclear.

Another senior official said Washington’s arms policy was not designed to accommodate Ukraine’s operation on Russian soil, which is why the White House has not taken a strong public position supporting or condemning Ukraine’s attack on Kursk.

According to Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Russian region was planned with the participation of NATO and Western intelligence services, and the US is lying when it claims it had nothing to do with Kyiv’s operation.

Statements by the US leadership about non-involvement in Kyiv’s crimes in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality. The States regularly say one thing and do another Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

He explained that without Washington’s participation and its direct support, Ukrainian troops would not have risked entering Russian territory.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of populated areas.

Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians have fallen victim to the attacks, and another 121 people have been injured.