White House: China shows interest in resuming military cooperation with the United States

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is showing interest in resuming military contacts with the United States. This conclusion, made after interaction between the two countries, was stated during a special briefing by a senior White House representative, reports RIA News.

“The People’s Republic of China suspended most military communications following (previous House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year. We are working hard to restore some of them,” the official said, adding that the US side is already seeing limited signs that China has interests in this direction.

Earlier, US Presidential Assistant for National Security Jake Sullivan held talks with Chinese Foreign Ministry chief Wang Yi. They took place in Malta on September 16-17; the topics discussed at the meeting were not disclosed.