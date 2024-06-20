Professor Mearsheimer: Biden wants to continue the conflict in Ukraine before the elections

United States President Joe Biden is interested in continuing the conflict in Ukraine before the November presidential elections in the United States. However, Russia will ultimately win, told Professor John Mearsheimer in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“Biden wants to maintain the status quo,” he said.

The professor believes that, unlike Ukraine, Biden seeks to end the Middle East conflict and is actively pushing for a ceasefire. As noted, this will help the head of the White House to be re-elected for a second term.

However, Mearsheimer expressed confidence that Russia would eventually win and “take even more territory,” and that Ukraine would collapse.

The day before, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that American F-16 fighters transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be stationed on Ukrainian territory.

It also recently became known that the United States will allocate more than $1.5 billion to Ukraine for the energy sector, humanitarian needs and civil security. Of these, $500 million, in particular, will be allocated for the first time and will go to energy.