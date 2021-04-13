White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Monday an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to increase the presence of security forces on their borders and try to curb immigration to the United States, which has increased greatly since arrival. from Biden to power. Mexico confirmed having 12,000 troops deployed, while Honduras denies having reached an agreement with the United States to deploy troops.

The Biden government assured Monday through the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, that it had reached an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to increase the military and police presence in their respective borders in the face of the migratory wave that is arriving. to the southern border of the United States.

According to Psaki’s version, Mexico will maintain a deployment of about 10,000 troops, while Guatemala has displaced 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border and Honduras has done the same with 7,000 agents on its border “to disperse a large contingent of migrants.” . Guatemala, for its part, will establish 12 checkpoints along the migratory route that runs through the country.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters April 12, 2021 at the White House in Washington Brendan SMIALOWSKI AFP

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, clarified this Tuesday that he estimates that the country has “12,000 people from very different units targeted, but not from yesterday, they already have more than a month (deployed).” Despite this deployment, the authorities affirm that the southern border of Mexico remains quiet.

Honduras denies the agreement with the United States.

However, the Honduran ambassador in Washington, Luis Suazo, came out on Tuesday to deny the information from the White House spokesperson. “There has not been any kind of agreement on militarizing the borders,” he said and assured that this very Tuesday the State Department would issue a clarification on said information.

The truth is that a Honduran delegation traveled to the United States last week to talk about migration, but according to Suazo there has only been “talk about making a very big effort on the people who are carrying out criminal actions around the caravans and who are taking advantage of the need of the people ”.

“They are giving them information that is not correct, encouraging migration based on incorrect information,” he added, and insisted that “there have been no agreements (to mobilize soldiers and police), these issues were not discussed at the work tables.”

Migrants gesticulate from a truck while traveling on a highway in Choloma, Cortés department, Honduras, on March 30, 2021, in a caravan to Corinto, on the border with Guatemala, on their way to the United States Wendell ESCOTO AFP

The Guatemalan government also denied the agreement and claimed that “protection and security actions have been undertaken at the border since last year, on its own initiative, it is a constitutional mandate.” In the context of the pandemic, border protection has become a fundamental objective for containing the virus ”, they affirmed.

The new migratory wave, one of Biden’s main challenges

The figures show that the migrant wave heading to the United States is one of the largest in recent years, despite the fact that Joe Biden and his cabinet have insisted that the border is currently closed, citing security reasons due to the pandemic. of Covid-19.

Last week, the US government revealed that in March more than 172,000 undocumented people had been detained on its border with Mexico. Among them were nearly 19,000 minors, encouraged in many cases by Biden’s own words stating that unaccompanied minors will not be deported.

A file photo of the United States border Lars Hagberg AFP / Archives

An internal document from the Customs and Border Protection Office, from earlier this month, indicated that between 159,000 and 184,000 unaccompanied children are expected to arrive in the border area in fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020.

An extraordinary figure that the Biden administration will have to deal with in the coming months, while shelters and reception centers for unaccompanied minors are already saturated.

