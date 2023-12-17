NYT: military commissars in Ukraine are becoming aggressive and forcibly recruiting people into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Military commissars in Ukraine are becoming more and more aggressive, writes The New York Times (NYT) newspaper, citing lawyers and conscripts.

According to journalists, the military grabs people on the street, at work and forcibly takes them to military registration and enlistment offices. “Army recruiters are becoming more and more aggressive in their attempts to fill the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU),” the publication emphasized.

The newspaper noted that some people in Ukraine had their passports taken away so that they would go to the military registration and enlistment offices to get them. There the men were forced to sign conscription documents. They also tried to send men exempted from military service to the army. Due to such incidents, there has been an increase in the number of court cases in which people complain of forced mobilization. The newspaper writes that in November 226 court decisions were made on these issues.

Experts believe that the aggressive behavior of military registration and enlistment offices may be associated with high losses in Kyiv.

Earlier it became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider a bill on the obligation to appear at the military registration and enlistment office within 48 hours after receiving the summons.