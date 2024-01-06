Ritter: Russia is breaking through the front because the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot replace the losses of fighters

The Russian army is breaking through the front in different sectors, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) cannot replace the military lost in battle. This was stated by ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview YouTube-US Tour of Duty channel.

As the expert said, at first Russian troops went on the defensive and “ground up the Ukrainian personnel,” thus creating a shortage of manpower for the enemy, which allowed them to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Ritter, this is part of a larger Russian strategy: first absorb the blow, kill 90,000 Ukrainian troops, and then begin a breakthrough. “They crack this nut and advance,” he added.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said that if NATO does not help the country, Kyiv will settle the conflict with Moscow according to the Korean scenario with the renunciation of territories.