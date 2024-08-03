American journalist Tucker: Russian troops have changed tactics in the SVO zone

Russian servicemen in the special military operation (SVO) zone have changed their tactics for selecting targets, according to Maxim Tucker, a journalist for The New York Times, quoted by RIA News.

According to the reporter, now the focus of Russian fighters has shifted from identifying weak fortifications to searching for weak units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Tucker said Russian infantry is advancing in groups of three or four, using cover from tree plantations. They are also using artillery and drones. “They have captured several villages this way,” he said.

Ukrainian war correspondent Yuriy Butusov confirms the journalist’s words and specifies that as a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are surrendering their positions.

On August 3, a member of the Public Chamber, head of the regional public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov announced the transfer of two strongholds in the Zaporizhia region under the control of Russian troops.