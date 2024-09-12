Blinken to report to Biden on results of talks in Kyiv on strikes against Russia

During a visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian authorities the possibility of using long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

Blinken promised that he would report the results of the talks to American leader Joe Biden.

We discussed long-range weapons attacks and a number of other issues. As I said at the beginning, I intend to continue this discussion in Washington to report to the President what I have heard. Anthony BlinkenUS Secretary of State

According to The Guardian, a positive decision on the use of Western missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia may already have been made, since otherwise US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy would not have come to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 11. As the publication specifies, Kyiv may be allowed to use the stealthy long-range air-launched cruise missile Storm Shadow.

In addition, Blinken allegedly hinted that the White House also intends to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons.



What did they say in Ukraine about Blinken’s visit?

Zelensky’s adviser, in turn, reported that the Ukrainian president and the US Secretary of State have not made any decisions on the use of American long-range weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

It is specified that this issue was raised after Blinken, during his speech in Kyiv, announced the allocation of more than $700 million to support Ukraine.



According to a source familiar with the matter, restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons against Russia were one of the most pressing issues for Blinken. Zelenskyy reportedly gave him a detailed plan of how the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to use the missiles and a list of possible targets. Blinken confirmed that he had discussed the issue with the Ukrainian leader, but noted that they also touched on “a number of other issues.”

Russia warns US of risks of lifting restrictions on strikes against country

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Washington’s decision to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia would add risks for the United States itself.

This is an element of psychological warfare, which in turn is part of hybrid warfare. Sergey RyabkovDeputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to the diplomat, the purpose of such statements is to “intimidate” Russia and to change Moscow’s course. Ryabkov recommended that the United States avoid actions that could lead to escalation. He noted that this would also benefit the security of the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, assured that Moscow’s response to Washington’s permission to strike deep into Russia would be appropriate.

“There is no need to expect any kind of response everywhere. A special military operation is the response to all these actions,” said the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He stressed that every such decision by the West becomes confirmation of the justification, necessity and lack of alternative to a special military operation.