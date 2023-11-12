Pentagon: Austin and Umerov discussed plans for a contact group meeting on Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the heads of the US and Ukrainian Defense Departments, Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov, discussed plans regarding the upcoming meeting of the contact group during a telephone conversation, reports RIA News.

“Austin spoke by phone today with Secretary of Defense Rustem Umerov to discuss the latest developments on the battlefield,” a US defense spokesman said.

He added that in addition, the ministers held a conversation regarding the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, which is due to take place in November.

