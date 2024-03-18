The United States and Great Britain on Monday, March 18, carried out at least ten airstrikes on the territory of Yemen under the control of the Shiite movement Ansar Allah ruling in the north of the country. The TV channel reports this Al Masirah.

“The British and American aggressors carried out four airstrikes on the Al-Fazah area in the Al-Tuhaita district, as well as six airstrikes on the Al-Jabban area to the west of the city,” the report said.

Al Masirah previously reported that US-British aircraft carried out four strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 17.

The Houthis began striking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November last year to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, in response to their actions, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen. The White House said the strikes on movement-controlled areas of the country were defensive in nature. It was also claimed that the strikes were carried out to protect international courts.

On February 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not justify either the Yemeni Houthis’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea or the US and British strikes on targets in Yemen.