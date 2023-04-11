After China carried out war exercises around the island of Taiwan, Washington did the same together with Manila, a key country for the geopolitical struggle and one of its traditional allies, where it even has military bases. Operations will continue until April 27 in the South China Sea, a water space that Beijing has claimed as its own.

The tensions in the Asian Pacific region continue adding episodes. After the escalation caused by the strong military deployment of China around Taiwan in military exercises that lasted for three days, this Tuesday, April 11, the Armies of the United States and the Philippines began joint operations, the largest registered between these two nations. .

The chosen location is the South China Sea, a space where Beijing has claimed sovereignty and repeatedly denounced territorial violations when Western foreign vessels navigated those waters.

These operations between Washington and Manila, which will run through April 27, will deepen growing military ties and serve to prepare for “real world challenges,” said Eric Austin, the commander of the US Marines.

“Through these exercises, the Philippine and US forces will refine their interoperability, increase their proficiencies and complement their capabilities through collaboration,” Austin said during the opening ceremony.

In the exercises, called “Balikatan”, more than 17,600 units will attend, around double the number that participated last year. Of that amount, 12,200 will be from the United States and 5,400 from the Philippines.

In addition, they will include live fire for the first time: there will be Patriot missiles, Avengers defense systems. The schedule stipulates the sinking with HIMARS missiles of a disabled fishing boat northwest of the archipelago that has remained since 2012, when China insisted on claiming the waters of South China, called by Manila as the West Philippine Sea.







This year’s Balikatan will serve to further strengthen the ties that the United States has with the Asian country, a strategic point for regional monitoring by the North Americans, who are bidding to reduce Beijing’s influence in that sector.

The Philippines, an old Washington ally despite negative ups and downs during Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, hosts nine military bases on its territory, four of them announced last week.

The current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sought to appease the discontent generated in China and stressed that they do not have to worry about the establishment of new US military complexes.

“If no one attacks us, you don’t have to worry because we won’t launch an offensive. What we do is continue to strengthen the defense of our territory, ”he asserted.

Although ties with the North American power have been at their peak since Marcos Jr. came to power –they suffered strong relapses with Duterte, a leader closer to China-, it is important for the Philippines to maintain good relations with Beijing, its largest trading partner. .

The United States and the Philippines have a landmark defense agreement. For the Asians, Washington is the only member of the international community with which it has a Mutual Defense Agreement, signed in 1951, which commits both to defend the other’s territory in case of aggression by a third party.

In parallel, the islanders will have diplomatic meetings with the United States. In the capital, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, will meet his Filipino counterpart Eric Manalo.

The American proximities in Asia will continue this April. The US diplomatic chief will go to Vietnam and Japan in the coming days.

