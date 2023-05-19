The G-7 summit that opens this Friday in Hiroshima (Japan) is going to strike a new blow on the table to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine. The United States and the rest of the group of advanced economies are going to impose additional sanctions and export controls on Moscow, according to a senior US official who spoke to the press on condition of anonymity from the Japanese city.

The aim of the new measures is, above all, to strengthen the existing ones and make them more effective. According to the senior official, the intention is to “cut Russia’s ability to obtain material to wage its war”, “close the loopholes used to evade sanctions” so far, as well as limit the dependence of other countries on gas and Russian oil and reduce Moscow’s access to international financial systems.

The new round, which will be approved during a three-day meeting of industrialized nations and invited countries in the first city hit by an atomic bomb, seeks to increase pressure on the Kremlin and show off the determination and unity of the West in its support. Ukraine, after fifteen months of war and when Kiev is preparing a major counteroffensive to try to recover occupied territory.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022, Washington has spearheaded international efforts to punish Russian companies and individuals, including President Vladimir Putin and a host of regime-supporting oligarchs. Thousands of entities and individuals have been affected in what are some of the harshest measures imposed against a large economy.

But so far those sanctions have not had the expected destructive effect on the Russian economy, which last year only fell by 2.1%. Although Europe reduced its consumption of energy from its neighbour, other countries, such as India or China, jumped in to fill the void left by the EU and purchase the surplus. Meanwhile, complaints about violation of the measures from third countries, such as Kazakhstan or the United Arab Emirates, are increasing, which provide important breaths of air to the economy of the ex-Soviet giant and essential materials, such as electronic equipment, to the Kremlin troops.

“All the members of the G-7 are preparing to implement new sanctions and controls on exports,” said the senior official, who did not want to specify what exactly would be the steps taken by the rest of the group’s countries. “The United States will unveil a substantial set of its own measures.”

Among them, he pointed out, Washington will expand controls on its exports “to make it even more difficult for Russia to maintain its war machine.” This includes the restriction of categories of key combat materials and the inclusion of nearly 70 Russian and third-country entities on the US Department of Commerce blacklists. Those entities will not be allowed to receive US exports.

To prevent circumvention of the measures, block Russian access to international financial markets and limit dependence on Russian energy, the United States will impose nearly 300 new sanctions against companies, individuals, ships and aircraft in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. “We will also extend our sanctions to sectors of the Russian economy key to its military-industrial complex, and we will impose new bans to prevent Russia from benefiting from our services,” the source added.

The United States, which in its own sanctions has intensified in recent months the emphasis on dual technology – one that can be used for both civilian and military purposes – has increased pressure in recent weeks on its allies to intensify their surveillance of the compliance thereof.

“Our commitment to continue to increase the pressure on Russia remains as firm as last year,” the senior official said.

