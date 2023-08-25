Bloomberg: US and EU may cut aid to Kyiv due to a shortage of ammunition

Due to the shortage of ammunition, the US and the EU may cut aid to Kyiv due to the inability to maintain it at the same level. About this agency Bloomberg several European officials said.

“Ukraine and allies promise to fight for as long as it takes, but officials acknowledge that it will not be easy to return to the same level of support,” the agency’s interlocutors noted.

They stressed that until the end of 2024, the Western powers will not be able to increase the production of the required amount of ammunition. In addition, they drew attention to the factor of weather conditions, due to which the “window of opportunity is narrowing” for the offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

Earlier, the United States warned Ukraine about the reduction of military assistance in 2024. The Wall Street Journal has calculated that in previous years, Ukraine was promised $43 billion worth of weapons. According to the newspaper, we can hardly expect the same volumes in 2024.