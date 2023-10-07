This Saturday, both the United States, the European Union and NATO have strongly condemned the attack by the military wing of Hamas on Israel. The Pentagon has defined the United States’ commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself as “unwavering” and has pledged to ensure that its key ally has “whatever it needs to do so.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, has described what happened in Israel as “terrorism in its most despicable form.” Many heads of state and government of the Twenty-seven have also joined in the condemnation. Just one day after the Granada summit ended with division over migration, the more than 2,000 rockets launched from Gaza to southern Israel have united leaders as far apart as Pedro Sánchez, Ursula von der Leyen and Enmanuel Macron with the Hungarian Viktor Orban.

American mediation in the ongoing rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia has made Washington a first-level interlocutor in the crisis, unlike previous escalations in which Washington reacted with a certain equidistance: today, its support for Israel is resounding and without fissures. President Joe Biden has been briefed by “senior national security officials about the egregious terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel,” the White House explained in a statement. “The president will continue to receive updates and White House officials remain in close contact with Israeli partners.” Although the Biden Administration is especially critical of the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu for the ongoing judicial reform and the projected expansion of settlements in the West Bank, he has always defended the security of his main ally in the Middle East.

Through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Adrianne Watson, the National Security Council has more strongly condemned the violent escalation. “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. “We firmly support the Government and people of Israel and express our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.” The spokesperson reported that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and reiterated that Washington remains “in close contact with our Israeli partners.” The National Security Council is one of twenty agencies that ensure the country’s security.

Almost identical in its terms was the statement from the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. “Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering and I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians,” Austin said. “In the coming days, the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism,” he added.

NATO has also “strongly” condemned the Hamas attack against Israel, in a tweet from its spokesman Dylan Thomas: “We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attacks by Hamas against a NATO partner #Israel. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. “Terrorism is a fundamental threat to free societies and Israel has the right to defend itself.”

In the European Union, the most active has been the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who has published several messages on X, formerly Twitter. “We unequivocally condemn Hamas attacks. This horrible violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence do not solve anything,” he noted in his first publication, in which he also expressed his solidarity with Israel. He then launched another message echoing the information that speaks of the taking of civilian hostages by the Palestinians: “This goes against international law. The hostages must be released immediately.”

Later, the Spanish politician reported that he had held telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. And he added the “urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, de-escalation, full respect for international law, the release of hostages and negotiations.” “The EU firmly condemns all forms of terrorism”, he stressed.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, went even further than condemnation. The German, also in The Government of Benjamin Netanyahu has reacted to the attacks by declaring that the Army is in a state of readiness for war and has mobilized thousands of reservists.

Like Von der Leyen and Borrell, the other top leaders of the EU have also reacted by issuing condemnations. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has in turn expressed his “solidarity with the victims.” For her part, the president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metsola, has declared herself “horrified by the attacks against Israel.”

Prime ministers such as the Dutch Mark Rutte and the Hungarian Viktor Orban have joined the EU’s top judiciaries. Also the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has written in X: “We strongly condemn terrorism and demand the immediate cessation of indiscriminate violence against the civilian population.” The French president has done the same with messages in English and French on his X account.

The UN has joined the international condemnation. The special coordinator of the ailing Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, has turned to X to express his rejection. “He strongly condemned the multiple attack on Israeli towns and cities near #Gaza and the barrage of rockets launched by Hamas militants against central #Israel. “These are atrocious attacks against civilians that must stop immediately.”

