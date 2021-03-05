New winds are already blowing in transatlantic relations. The European Union and the United States decided this Friday to suspend all the tariffs with which they had punished each other for the conflict of subsidies to the aeronautical industry, leading to the end of a trade war of more than 15 years. In a call between the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, both parties agreed to abolish for an initial period of four months a tariff charge amounting to 10.3 billion euros. Spain will be one of the great beneficiaries of the end of these tariffs, which were levied on products such as wine or olive oil for an amount of 1,000 million euros.

The Von der Leyen Executive was eager to relaunch transatlantic relations after Biden’s arrival at the White House. Among his immediate priorities was the removal of tariffs on the cases of illegal aid to Airbus and Boeing. Brussels had reached out to former President Donald Trump for both parties to waive the tariffs that, endorsed by the World Trade Organization, were imposed in retaliation for the aid they had granted to its two large aeronautical groups. Despite the insistence of the Commission, that demand never found a response in a Trump always willing to go further to punish even European car exports.

Brussels did not expect that gesture of détente to come barely a month and a half after Biden’s inauguration. The abolition of tariffs, in fact, is not only a relief for international trade in full depression by the pandemic. It is also a sign of the new stage that Washington and Brussels want to open. During their phone call, the two leaders exchanged invitations to the climate summit that the United States is preparing and the world forum on health that the EU is holding in Rome.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify their cooperation in foreign policy, particularly with regard to Russia, within NATO. “As a symbol of this new beginning, President Biden and I agreed to suspend all of our tariffs imposed in the context of disputes between Airbus and Boeing, on both aircraft and non-aeronautical products, for an initial period of 4 months,” said Von. der Leyen in a statement released after the call.

According to sources from the Community Executive, the suspension of the tariffs will be effective when all the necessary technical procedures are resolved. During the initial four months that both parties have given each other, the two blocks will seek a stable solution to a dispute, that of aeronautical subsidies, which has been open for more than 15 years. The pact comes a day after Washington and London, which was also punished by Trump for the same dispute, decided to reach the same agreement. “This is an important step forward. It marks a restart in our relationship with our largest and most economically important partner. Eliminating these tariffs is beneficial for both parties, at a time when the pandemic is affecting our workers and our economies, ”said Executive Vice President and Head of Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis.