InfoBRICS: NATO Decides to Develop New Plan to Fight Russia

NATO and the US have decided to change their approach to relations with Russia. This is reports InfoBRICS.

The authors believe that the North Atlantic Alliance intends to develop a new strategy to combat Russia. The publication cites a statement by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, who said that NATO will adapt to circumstances while remaining committed to its main task – to help Ukraine win the current proxy conflict.

In particular, according to the article, the alliance needs to change plans to support Ukraine more seriously while the military actions continue. Also, according to O’Brien, the G7 countries should transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv as soon as possible. Finally, Ukraine’s accession to NATO should be thought out.

The authors of the article note that NATO’s “new strategy” will be effective only if its goals change: as long as the West strives to maintain a unipolar world order, there will be no peace. In addition, if attempts to exhaust Russia and encircle it do not cease, armed conflicts will continue, since Moscow will not tolerate threats to the lives of Russian citizens.

