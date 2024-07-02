The US and NATO have spoken out in favor of allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia

The US and NATO have demanded that all restrictions on attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russia be lifted. This initiative was put forward by a number of high-ranking Western officials in the US and NATO leadership, including the outgoing Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

“A group of officials in the United States and abroad have called for lifting the remaining restrictions, including the NATO secretary general,” Defense News reported.

It also cites Stoltenberg’s words, spoken shortly before the June meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels. At that time, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance stated that “Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory,” since this ensures its right to self-defense.

A Pentagon source said Western allies “often do things they never intended to do” in the face of the ever-changing battlefield environment, and advised them to “never say never.”

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

Biden authorizes Kyiv to strike Russia

US President Joe Biden has authorized Kyiv to strike targets in Russia. However, he has set one condition: attacks with American weapons are only allowed near the borders of the Kharkiv region. “The president recently instructed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use American weapons to counter in Kharkiv, so that Ukraine can strike back at Russian forces that are striking them or preparing to strike them,” the report says.

But the White House’s position on using U.S.-transferred weapons to strike deep into Russian territory has remained unchanged. “We do not authorize strikes 200 miles deep into Russia, and we do not authorize strikes on Moscow and the Kremlin,” Biden said.

Photo: Defense Ministry / Globallookpress.com

Earlier, more than ten Western countries approved the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russia.

Earlier, more than ten Western countries allowed Ukrainian troops to strike at Russian territory, including Denmark, Great Britain, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Latvia, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania and Germany.

Related materials:

Thus, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that the actions of the Ukrainian military are “their business.” He also noted his pride in the fact that London was the first to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons.

According to Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson, Kyiv has the right to self-defense by means of military actions directed against “enemy territory” as long as this complies with the laws of military conflict. “Sweden supports international law and Ukraine’s right to self-defense,” he said.

“Amsterdam has never ruled out these strikes. Ukraine is in a state of armed conflict. In that case, it is quite likely that it will have to strike Russia. These actions are not in question for the Netherlands as long as they are carried out in the context of self-defense,” said acting Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that there is no reason to prevent Ukraine from striking Russian territory. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala considered it logical for Ukraine to use weapons supplied from abroad. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur called on all Western countries to allow Ukraine to strike Russia. The idea of ​​lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia was also supported by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Finnish MP Jukka Kopra said Ukraine should use weapons supplied by Finland to attack “military targets on the Russian side.” “Otherwise, these military targets will be hit on the Ukrainian side,” he explained.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron considers it necessary to allow Kyiv to “neutralize military facilities from which missiles are launched, and mainly military facilities from which strikes are carried out on Ukraine.”