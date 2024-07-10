US and allies intend to allocate $1 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

The United States and its allies intend to allocate over one billion dollars to Ukraine to strengthen the air defense system of the country’s Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces). This is stated in a joint statement by the presidents of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, the United States and Ukraine, the document published The White house.

It is explained that Kyiv will receive additional batteries of Patriot strategic air defense systems and their components. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will also receive an additional SAMP-T system from Italy. In addition, in the coming months, the United States and partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepard systems.

“We also welcome NATO’s ongoing work to support Ukraine’s efforts to create a NATO-aligned and integrated air and missile defence architecture,” the document says.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden promised that the West would transfer hundreds of interceptor missiles for air defense systems to Kyiv in 2025.