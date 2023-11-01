The US and Israel are thinking about sending peacekeepers to Gaza after the ousting of Hamas

The United States and Israel, as part of developing a plan for the future of Gaza, are thinking about sending peacekeepers to the strip after the ousting of Hamas. The multinational force could include American, British and French troops. About it reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

The second option for determining the future of Gaza involves the creation of a peacekeeping force along the lines of those overseeing the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. The third option is to place Gaza under UN control.

It is noted that discussions are still at an early stage and much can change. Some U.S. officials consider such options premature or unlikely. “All three options pose a political danger for the president [США] Joe Biden and other countries, including the Gulf states,” the publication said.

Biden believes putting even a small contingent of U.S. troops at risk could be politically risky, the source said. Another agency interlocutor added that it is not yet clear whether Arab states would be interested in participating in such plans.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in the future the best leadership for the Gaza Strip would be the Palestinian National Authority. Such an administration would eventually take over security in Gaza, Blinken said. At the same time, the Secretary of State is confident that neither Hamas nor Israel should rule the Gaza Strip.

.