The United States and Israel have announced an agreement to allow food and medicine into southern Gaza from Egypt. They did so at the end of the lightning visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the first he has made to Israel in time of war and which has been marked by the massacre (471 dead, according to Gazan authorities) that occurred the day before by an explosion in a Gaza hospital. The pact, as announced by the Israeli Executive, consists of the entry to the south of the Strip from Egypt of “food, water and medicine for the civilian population.” There is no mention of fuel, which is needed by the only power plant (it has been inactive for days), the hospitals for their generators and the pumps for water extraction. Israel will continue to block all supplies, such as electricity, from its territory as long as Israeli hostages are in Gaza.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explained the agreement, unanimously approved by his Executive. On the one hand, “Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory” to Gaza until the release of at least 199 Israeli hostages in the Strip, which Hamas estimates to be between 200 and 250, some in the hands of other militias or small groups. On the other hand, it gives the green light to what has been negotiated for days: “In view of President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian supplies from Egypt, as long as they are only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza or moving there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas.” “Any supplies reaching Hamas will be prevented,” he added.

Shortly before, Biden had mentioned in Tel Aviv, without specifying, a pact for “the delivery of humanitarian aid that will save the lives of civilians in Gaza.” He warned, however, that “if Hamas diverts or steals aid, it will have demonstrated once again that it does not care about the well-being of the Palestinian people.” Cairo has not yet commented on the existence of the agreement.

Since he landed in the morning and until he made the announcement about humanitarian aid, all the words that Biden had prepared for his trip had faded into the background. Attention was focused on what she would say about the hospital massacre, which the authorities of the Strip attribute to a missile from the Israeli military aviation, and Israel to a rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad that missed its target. In his first statements and alongside Netanyahu, Biden was “saddened and outraged” by the massacre. He read it from a cardboard that he consulted frequently. Then, he raised his head and added: “From what I have seen, it seems that it came from the others, not from you.” [Israel], but a lot of people are not sure, so we have a lot of things to overcome.” Netanyahu nodded his head seriously.

Later, Biden was more precise. He expressly mentioned a “failed rocket from a terrorist group” as the reason for the explosion and noted that his conclusion is based on “data” shown to him by his country’s Department of Defense. No international organization has yet been able to verify responsibility for the attack.

The 3,478 dead and 11,000 wounded in 12 days of Israeli bombing have not publicly dented US support for Israel since the 7th, when thousands of gunmen crossed from Gaza into Israel and killed some 1,400 people (the largest massacre, at an open-air music festival) and kidnapped at least 199. Biden said this Wednesday in Jerusalem that Hamas committed that day “atrocities that make ISIS [Estado Islámico] seem somewhat more rational”, he has offered his full support – “you are not alone” – and has announced that he will ask Congress this week for an “unprecedented” aid package for Israel. But he has also reiterated Washington’s official position — the need to create a Palestinian state to resolve the Middle East conflict — and stressed that “the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas.” In addition, he has announced 100 million dollars (95 million euros) of humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank.

In private, however, Biden asked Netanyahu “difficult questions” as a “friend of Israel,” as indicated on the social network X, formerly Twitter. The questions were about the “plans” that Israel is “advancing,” as the spokesman for the United States National Security Council, John Kirby, announced without specifying, during the flight to Tel Aviv airport, the Reuters agency reports. Washington has two aircraft carrier groups in the Mediterranean Sea to show its teeth to Iran and its protected Lebanese militia Hezbollah in the face of the possibility of opening a new front in the conflict.

From the left, Blinken, Biden and Netanyahu, along with other Israeli authorities, meeting this Wednesday in Tel Aviv. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP)

The hospital massacre has transformed Biden’s trip. First, because it was not initially going to be limited to Israel, but also included Jordan, where he planned to hold a four-way meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan and with the presidents of Egypt, Abdel Fattá al Sisi, and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). ), Mahmoud Abbas. It was an important meeting to close an agreement – negotiated for days – that allows the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where water, fuel and electricity are running out. Also to prevent the crisis from becoming even more regionalized and to agree on the departure through Egypt of Gazans with foreign passports and the release of at least part of the Israeli hostages held mainly by Hamas. Abbas is the representative of the Palestinians recognized by the international community, while Al Sisi and Abdullah represent the two countries that have a border with the Palestinian territories (Egypt with Gaza; Jordan with the West Bank), a peace agreement with Israel and fear of receive a wave of refugees.

The bombing of the hospital on Tuesday ruined the meeting. Abbas blamed Israel, declared three days of mourning and canceled his participation, while hundreds of people accused him of being lukewarm and called for his resignation in the streets of several West Bank cities, including the ANP’s own administrative headquarters, Ramallah. Shortly after, the host country called it off. “There is nothing to talk about anymore, except stopping the war,” concluded the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Aiman ​​Safadi. Thousands of people have gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman. The protest marches have spread to Morocco, Tunisia and Türkiye.

Shelter

Located in the heart of the Gaza capital, the affected medical center had become a refuge for thousands of people in recent days due to the harshness and frequency of Israeli air attacks, explained this afternoon Hussam Naum, archbishop of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Jerusalem, which has owned the hospital since it was built in the late 19th century. Predictably, they will be the majority among the dead, since the projectile did not hit the buildings where the patients were, but rather the open-air parking lot, where many were grouped.

At a press conference at the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. George, in the Palestinian part of Jerusalem, Naum explained that the Israeli army had warned them, mainly by telephone, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, to leave the hospital. because it is located in the part of the Strip that Israel wants to empty of civilians, with a view to a ground invasion. Last Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces ordered the 1.1 million residents in that area (half of Gaza) to move south, in a measure criticized by the United Nations and human rights organizations. Some 600,000 have already done so, while another 400,000 are seeking refuge in schools or hospitals – such as Al Ahli al Arabi – in different parts of the Strip.

The archbishop finds it difficult to determine the number of people who were in the hospital at the time of the explosion because it was very changing. It is a large complex, made up of eight buildings, including a church, with a central patio and a parking lot. On Saturday, it housed almost 5,000 displaced people. Out of “moral obligation,” the center managers informed them that they had just received a warning from the Israeli military authorities to evacuate immediately. Only about 200 chose to stay.

“Then people came and went depending on what was happening around them. We are in the center of [Ciudad de] Gaza, in [el distrito de] Zeitun. There are bombings all the time. People flee to the hospital because they see it as a sanctuary. “It depends on the time of day and what is happening,” she noted, accompanied by the leaders of the main churches in the Holy Land to convey a “message of unity.” Among them, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, recently named cardinal by Pope Francis and who last Monday offered to exchange himself for the Israeli children in the hands of the Gaza militias if that would help them regain their freedom.

Naum refused on several occasions to comment on who was responsible for the bombing: “We know what we have seen on television […]. We are not in the position, nor do we have the ability to say who he was. We are not soldiers, nor journalists to analyze. No politicians to decide. “We just say it was a crime.”

