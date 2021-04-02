The United States and Iran reported on Friday that they will initiate indirect talks with other world powers to try to get both back to the pact limiting Tehran’s nuclear program.

The news comes almost three years after President Donald Trump withdraw the United States from the nuclear pact, that had been agreed in 2015.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Austria, “a healthy step forward.”

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to resume the nuclear pact with Iran, but did not specify. Photo: XINHUA

“These are still the initial days, and we do not anticipate immediate progressas there will be difficult discussions ahead, “added Price.

Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal had already reported earlier on Friday that they were ready to welcome the United States back into the deal.

The agreement on the initiation of multi-stakeholder talks – which are being held for Iran and the United States to overcome their differences on conditions to return to the 2015 nuclear pact – came after Thursday conversations with the mediation of other countries of the agreement.

The group that includes the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran noted that the participants “recognized the possibility of a full return of the United States to the JCPOA, and underscored their willingness to address it positively in a joint effort, ” referring to the agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.

Photo: AFP

The group “emphasized the commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discuss the modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation, ” said the statement issued after a virtual meeting.

The countries will resume negotiations on the 2015 agreement next week in Vienna “to clearly identify the lifting of sanctions and the implementation of nuclear measures.”

US officials did not comment on the news at the time, but Washington later praised the news that the Europeans would meet with the Iranians to resume talks.

According to Iranian state television, Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s nuclear negotiator at the virtual meeting, said during discussions on Friday that any “US return to the nuclear pact does not require negotiation and the path is clear.”

“The United States can return to the agreement and stop breaking the law in the same way that it withdrew from the agreement and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran,” Araghchi said, according to Iranian television.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. President Joe Biden has said that rejoining the agreement is a priority for his administration.

The Biden government and Iran have had differences over the conditions for that to happen, including the timing of the lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif immediately stressed that no meeting was scheduled between Iranian and US officials.

In a tweet, Zarif said the goal of the Vienna session would be “to quickly finalize the lifting of sanctions and nuclear measures for the choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by the cessation of Iran’s corrective measures.”

