The United States and Iran have successfully closed an agreement for the exchange of prisoners. Early this Monday, five American citizens who had spent years in Iranian prisons flew to Doha for repatriation to Washington, according to senior US officials. In exchange, five other Iranian citizens were charged or convicted in the United States. They have received a pardon. In addition, Joe Biden’s Government has accepted the unlocking of $6 billion (about €4.7 billion) in Iranian oil revenues, held until now in South Korean banks. “Five American families are going to be whole again,” said a senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity before the exchange was officially confirmed.

Among the freed American citizens, all of them with dual nationality of Iran or originating from that country, are Siamak Namazi, arrested in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage in a trial that received widespread international criticism; Emad Shargi, an investor also convicted of espionage, and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American of Iranian descent who had been detained since 2018. Tahbaz was serving a ten-year sentence for “contacts with the US Government.”

Along with them, two other people have been released and have asked the US Government that their identity not be made known. All of them had been transferred from prison to a hotel in Tehran, where they were placed under house arrest, on August 10. On the plane to Doha, the five traveled accompanied by Namazi’s mother, Effie, and Tahbaz’s wife, Vida, until now forced to remain in Iran.

The released Iranian citizens, according to the Al Monitor website, are Kaveh Lotolah Afrasiabi, accused in 2021 of failing to register as a foreign agent for Iran while lobbying US officials on nuclear policy and other issues; Mehrdad Ansari, sentenced to 63 months in prison in 2021 for obtaining equipment with possible use in nuclear weapons and electronic warfare, among other military uses; Amin Hasanzadeh, a permanent US resident accused in 2019 of stealing plans to send him to Iran; Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, charged in 2021 with illegally exporting laboratory material to Iran, and Kambiz Attar Kashani, a dual national who was sentenced last February to 30 months in prison for acquiring American high-tech equipment through shell companies in the United Arab Emirates .

Two of the released Iranians, without the right of residence in the United States, will be sent back to Iran, according to senior US officials. The sources did not want to specify what exactly will happen to the remaining three.

“These five individuals have been charged or convicted of non-violent crimes. Two of the five have been in prison and their sentences were about to expire in one case. Three were awaiting trial and had not yet been sentenced,” they stated.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

As part of the agreement, the United States has also given approval so that the 6 billion Iranian dollars frozen in South Korean banks can be transferred to financial entities in Qatar. There, and under strict supervision, Iran will be able to dispose of them, but only for “a very limited category of humanitarian transactions,” according to senior US officials: food or humanitarian products: medicines, health equipment or agricultural materials. “If Iran tries to divert these funds or use them for anything other than authorized humanitarian purposes, we will take measures to freeze that money,” they insisted.

The pact closes a negotiation that has lasted two and a half years – it began after the replacement in the White House in which Democrat Joe Biden replaced Republican Donald Trump – and that has been developed through the intermediation of Qatar and Oman. , given that Washington and Tehran lack diplomatic relations.

Adversarial countries

“This agreement does not change our relationship with Iran in any way. Iran is an adversary and a country sponsoring terrorism. We will hold them accountable wherever possible,” the US representatives have insisted.

This same Monday, the US Government imposes new sanctions against the Iranian Ministry of Information and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Last Friday, the Treasury and State departments announced a new round of punishments against thirty individuals and entities that “contribute to the oppression of the Iranian people.” Biden issued a statement of solidarity with the Iranian people one year after the death of Mahsa Amini. That 22-year-old girl died in the custody of the police of that country, after being detained, accused of violating the strict female dress code by wearing the veil incorrectly, in an event that sparked major demonstrations against the regime.

“We remain focused on limiting the Iranian nuclear program, quelling its destabilizing behavior. “We remain committed to ensuring that Iran never achieves a nuclear weapon,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week.

The agreement has been completed on the eve of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, whose week of debate among leaders begins this Tuesday. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be among the participants, as will Biden himself. But US officials have categorically ruled out that there will be any contacts between the two governments this week.

Relations between these two traditional adversaries have deteriorated drastically since 2018, when Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral agreement in which Tehran cut its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Iran has since revived that program.

Upon his arrival at the White House in January 2021, Biden promised to try to recover the pact, known by its acronym JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. But a series of rounds of indirect negotiations failed to reach an agreement and the dialogue was put on hold. Attempts to resume these talks have not borne fruit so far, harmed by the repression against protesters in Iran and the support that, according to Washington, Tehran provides Russia in the war in Ukraine. The United States maintains that the Islamic regime has provided drones to Russian forces.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.