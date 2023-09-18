The controversial prisoner swap between Iran and the United States has been initiated. Five Americans were scheduled to fly from Iran to Qatar on Monday. It is said that it has been agreed that the Americans will release 6 billion dollars (5.6 billion euros) in frozen Iranian oil assets. Five detainees held in the US are also released.

The prisoner exchange was preceded by months of mediation by the Gulf state Qatar. Some things have already been leaked through insiders about what exactly will happen. Five prisoners, including British-American conservationist Morad Tahbaz, are brought from Iran to the capital of Qatar. Then they can fly to the US. The prisoners are said to be in ‘good health’. The Americans, in turn, also let go of five Iranians. They can then travel back to their own country, although not all of them may intend to do so.

Part of the deal is that the US government will release 5.6 billion euros in Iranian oil money, which has been held in South Korea since 2018. A source said on Monday that the Iranian funds had been transferred to a bank account in Qatar. The oil state has promised that it will monitor how the released billions are spent. These must be spent on goods that are not subject to international sanctions against Iran, such as medication or food. See also Lupi says that medical expertise should start in the Northeast

The agreement is not without controversy. US President Joe Biden has been accused by the Republican opposition of essentially paying ransoms for American citizens and making deals with “the world’s No. 1 terrorist state.” The White House nevertheless defends the deal.

Who will be released?

The identities of three of the five American prisoners released by Iran are known. He concerns businessman Emad Shargi (58), conservationist Morad Tahbaz (67) and Crescent Petroleum employee Siamak Namazi (51), all of whom have been imprisoned for more than five years. Namazi has been in custody since 2015, after he was arrested by the Revolutionary Guard on suspicion of ‘collaboration with a foreign hostile state’. The identities of the other two Americans are not publicly known.

Morad Tahbaz and his daughter Roxanne Tahbaz before he got stuck. © ROXANNE TAHBAZ via REUTERS



The Iranians detained in the US include Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi. He was arrested near his home in Boston in 2021 on charges of “acting and conspiring to act as an anonymous agent” of the Iranian government. Two others are said to have ties to the Iranian security services. Of the five Iranians, two are expected to remain in the United States and one Iranian will fly to a third country to join his family. Two others will return home to Iran. See also Spain reports two deaths after infection



