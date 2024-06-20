NYT: the US and EU are afraid that Russia will help North Korea become a powerful nuclear power

The United States and the European Union (EU) fear that North Korea’s cooperation with Russia will help the country become a powerful nuclear power. Writes about this The New York Times (NYT) citing sources.

“Intelligence assessments circulating in Washington and Europe are raising concerns that the North Korean leader is now determined to overcome the last major technological hurdle to his country’s emergence as a full-fledged nuclear power – the ability to reach any American city with a nuclear weapon.” on officials.

On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during negotiations in Pyongyang. The agreement provides for assistance in the event of an attack on one of the countries party to the agreement.