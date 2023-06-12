The United States and Colombia announced this Sunday that the initial phase of implementation of the Safe Mobility Offices (SMO) will begin on June 19, the centers to process migrants recently announced by the US government and that will be established in our country.

The announcement follows a meeting held on Saturday at the White House between Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Colombian Ambassador to the US Luis Gilberto Murillo, with Senior Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, and the secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Neither the US nor the Colombian Executive had previously reported on this meeting.

(Also read: Find out if you apply to request family reunification of Colombians in the US)

The US had announced in April the creation of centers to manage migrant applications in Colombia and Guatemalawhere people will be able to access some legal migration channels, family reunification programs and work permits.

This week, however, Bogotá and Washington clarified that the so-called Safe Mobility Offices will not serve Colombians, but will Its central objective will be to serve migrants from countries such as Haiti or Venezuela and that they use Colombia as a transit country to the US.

Washington also declared this week that the offices would “identify, record and categorize the reasons for irregular migration and channel those who qualify through legal channels from Colombia to the United States.”

(You can read: How would the new immigration law in Florida affect undocumented Colombians?)

The central objective of these offices will be to serve migrants from countries such as Haiti or Venezuela. In the photo the border wall between Mexico and the US.

Initial phase of migrant centers

Now, this Sunday’s announcement indicates that the offices will begin to operate from June 19, with the implementation of a six-month ‘pilot’.

“(The US and Colombia) decided to proceed on June 19, 2023 with an initial phase of implementation of the Safe Mobility Offices (SMO) lasting six months, receiving applications from migrants for the purpose of identifying and registering irregular migrants who, to date, are present in the country, and advising them on safety, regularity, and legal pathways for migration,” according to a White House statement.

For the moment, however, The location of the specialized centers in Colombian territory has not been made public. According to information previously provided, the plans are to install several of these offices in already existing headquarters of other organizations, such as the UN, in various parts of the country.

(Keep reading: The past in El Salvador of the US ambassador to Colombia complicates her arrival)

The two parties stressed the need to open new legal avenues to reduce irregular migration

The number of appointments that will be available in these “safe mobility offices”, which will be jointly managed by the US and Colombian governments, is also unknown.

At the meeting on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Colombian Foreign Ministry, The US government also reaffirmed its commitment to simultaneously expand legal migration pathways for Colombian citizens.

The White House, for its part, was emphatic that “during the meeting, the two parties stressed the need to open new and flexible legal channels to reduce irregular migration” in the region.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME