Axios: The US and China plan to announce the resumption of military contacts

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to agree on resuming contacts between Washington and Beijing in the military sphere. It is noted that the corresponding announcement should take place during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held on November 15, reports Axios portal.

According to the publication, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a recent trip to the United States, notified the American leadership of Beijing’s desire to restore communication channels between the defense departments of the two states.

On November 1, it was reported that the United States and China had reached an agreement in principle for a meeting of their leaders.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Joe Biden was looking forward to meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China.

On October 28, it became known that during contacts between the US administration and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington, mutual readiness was expressed to work out a meeting between the leaders of the countries Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the November APEC summit in San Francisco.