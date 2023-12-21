A video call served on Thursday to return some normality to tense relations between China and the United States. The general of the American Air Force, CQ Brown Jr., chief of the General Staff, and Liu Zhenli, general of the People's Liberation Army and president of the Central Military Commission of China, participated. With their conversation, both high-ranking officers put an end to a 16-month break in military communications between both powers, which were interrupted in August 2022. It was Beijing that suspended contacts in response to the then visit to Taiwan. President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, third authority of the North American country.

The two generals discussed, according to the Pentagon, which did not give too many details about the substance of the conversation, “security matters of global and regional interest.” In a brief statement released after the call, it is stated only that “General Brown discussed the importance of working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication.” The text also states that the US representative “reiterated the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings.”

The return to the path of dialogue comes a month after the annual summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), held in November in San Francisco, in which there was room for a bilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jing Ping.

The agreement to resume contacts was forged after four hours of meetings in a mansion on the outskirts of the Californian city. There, Xi and Biden agreed to resume military dialogue, fight together against the fentanyl crisis and keep the lines of contact open to prevent the rivalry of the two giants “from leading to confrontation.” The thorny issue of Taiwan, which, according to Biden, was discussed in a “frank” way, was left out of the renewed desire for understanding.

The arrival of Biden to the White House seemed to inaugurate a new era in relations between both powers, adrift since the Administration of then-President Donald Trump and Beijing imposed tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of products from their respective countries. countries in 2018.

The diplomatic incident of the Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last February in an overflight that was broadcast live almost to the minute was one of the lowest points in the battered diplomatic relations. The San Francisco meeting and the video call this Thursday are attempts to return the bilateral agenda with the greatest influence on the global board to the channel of good intentions.

Not since 1997, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled, has a politician of Pelosi's rank visited Taiwan. China interpreted it as a provocation and increased its military maneuvers in the area. He fired missiles over Taiwan and, in open defiance, into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Pentagon has also reported an increase in “dangerous” incidents with Chinese planes and warships. Last October, the Defense Department released video footage of some of the more than 180 interceptions of U.S. fighter jets by Chinese aircraft that occurred in the past two years, more than the total number of the previous decade.

