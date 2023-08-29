EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Climate change is a global crisis and no single country can solve it. If the United States, China, and other industrialized countries do not come together to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the world we will leave behind for our sons, daughters, and future generations will be increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable. Tragically, the cooperation needed to address this existential threat is being undermined by slackers in both the US and China, leading us towards a disastrous cold war.

Now is the time to radically rethink geopolitics to reflect the reality that international cooperation is not only in the interest of all countries, but is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet.

This is the reality. The last eight years have been the hottest ever recorded. In the United States, July broke more than 3,200 daily temperature records, and dozens of US cities broke or tied their previous daily temperature records three or more times. Phoenix experienced 31 straight days at 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) or higher, 13 more days than the previous record. El Paso, Miami, Austin and many other places also suffered periods of extreme temperatures that broke heat records.

Smoke from the unprecedented wildfires in Canada reached American cities and spread halfway around the world, causing unhealthy air quality. Vermont, the state I represent, experienced flooding that damaged 4,000 homes and 800 businesses, the state’s worst natural disaster since 1927. In Maui, Hawaii, fires destroyed 2,700 structures in historic Lahaina and claimed more than 100 lives, resulting in it became the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

But it’s not just the United States that is dealing with historic heat waves and massive devastation caused by climate change. Last month, China was hit by record temperatures including the country’s all-time record temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 Fahrenheit), and recent flooding that has killed some 100 people and destroyed nearly 200,000 homes, displacing around than 1.5 million people, and causing more than $13 trillion in damage.

From Tokyo to Rome, to Tunis, and to Tirana, cities in Asia, Europe, and North Africa had the hottest days ever recorded. In Iran, the heat index reached 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit), testing the limits of human survival. In our own hemisphere, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador saw temperature records. It’s winter in South America right now, but that hasn’t stopped temperatures from exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) in some places, a warming consequence that one climate historian called “one of the most extreme events on Earth.” world has ever seen.”

And it’s not just that temperatures have skyrocketed on land. Our oceans have never been so warm. Right now, 44% of the world’s oceans are experiencing a marine heat wave. The Mediterranean Sea is experiencing the hottest temperatures ever recorded, more than 9 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average in some places. Off the coast of Newfoundland, the waters are up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. South of Miami, the waters reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius). These temperatures are supposed to be in a hot tub, not the ocean. This warming could further devastate coral reefs, fisheries, and marine ecosystems around the world.

In the midst of this global crisis, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that in recent years, long-awaited steps have been taken to transition the global economy from fossil fuels to more efficient and renewable sources of energy. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act included a record $300 billion in investments in clean energy and energy efficiency, which could help increase US solar power by 500% and more than double from wind power by 2035, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 40%.

Other countries have also made significant investments. China spent $546 trillion on clean energy last year and continues to manufacture and deploy more renewable energy than the rest of the world combined. By 2030, China could deploy enough renewable energy to nearly triple the entire US power grid. The European Union has presented a plan to invest more than 1 trillion dollars over the next decade in renewable energy and energy efficiency, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990.

Essentially, large sections of the corporate world have moved away from fossil fuel investments and are now spending hundreds of billions on sustainable energy. In total, the International Energy Agency expects the global community to invest $1.6 trillion in wind, solar, electric vehicles, batteries, and power grids this year, compared to just $1 million. billions of dollars worth of fossil fuels. This progress has led the International Energy Agency to forecast that renewables will surpass coal to become the world’s largest source of electricity generation by early 2025, much faster than previously projected.

The bad news is that we are still far below the type of investment needed to deal with this crisis. We are still not acting fast enough to save our planet. The latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects that, without more urgent action, the world will surpass the key threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by early of the 2030s, putting at risk a fatal future for our boys and girls and the future. The science is clear: if the United States, China, and the rest of the planet do not act more urgently to drastically reduce carbon emissions, our planet will face enormous and irreversible damage.

Let’s be clear: Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, the United States has emitted more carbon into the atmosphere than any other country. While the new technologies based on fossil fuels have improved our standard of living, we have laid the foundations for the climatic calamity that the planet is now experiencing.

In recent years, China’s rapidly growing economy has eclipsed the United States as the world’s top carbon emitter. Right now, China is building six times as many coal-fired power plants as the rest of the world combined – the equivalent of two new coal-fired plants every week. Last year, they quadrupled the number of new coal plants approved compared to 2021. Current plans call for China to add as much new coal to its grid as it is used across India, the second-biggest coal user, and five times the coal capacity used by the United States.

It is no secret that the Chinese government is adopting many policies that we and the international community should oppose. They are cruelly cracking down and internting Uyghurs, threatening Taiwan and stifling free speech in Tibet and Hong Kong. China has bullied its neighbors, abused the global trading system, stolen technology, and is building a dystopian surveillance state.

The United States is appropriately organizing its allies to pressure Beijing on these and other issues. But organizing most of our national effort around a zero-sum global confrontation with China is unlikely to change Chinese behavior and alienate allies and partners.

Most importantly, it could doom our planet by making climate cooperation between the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases impossible. We need to move in a new direction. Recent history provides some instructive examples.

In 1962, when the United States and the Soviet Union were on the brink of nuclear war, President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev joined forces to prevent mutual destruction. Just a few months later, with the nuclear crisis in the background, President Kennedy proposed to the Soviet Union an arms reduction plan that would change the dynamics of confrontation that had brought the world to the brink of the abyss. Even anti-communists like Nixon and Reagan adopted bold tactics to reduce tensions, fearful of global annihilation. Today we face a similar dynamic: we face a collective catastrophe if we don’t change course.

Here is the crazy dynamic that needs to be changed. In recent years, both the United States and China have greatly increased their military budgets. The United States now spends about $900 billion on the Pentagon, more than the next ten countries combined spend on weapons. China, with the second largest military budget in the world, spends nearly $300 billion. Despite spending these huge amounts on “defense”, both countries are losing the war against the climate crisis. The United States has experienced massive floods, fires, droughts, and extreme weather events, costing us hundreds of billions of dollars. The recent floods in China alone will cost that government tens of billions. In the future, scientists tell us that big cities like Shanghai and New York will be under water if we don’t act effectively against the climate crisis.

So here’s a “radical” idea. Instead of spending huge amounts of money planning a war with each other, the United States and China should come to an agreement to cut each other’s military budgets and use the savings to move aggressively to improve energy efficiency, move toward sustainable energy, and put End our dependence on fossil fuels. They should also provide more support to developing countries that are suffering from the climate crisis through no fault of their own.

Now, I know that the politicians of the establishment from both countries will tell me how naive and unsophisticated I am to offer such a suggestion and give me a million reasons why it can’t be done. My answer is this: go talk to the people in Vermont who have lost their homes to flooding and the families in Hawaii who lost loved ones in the recent fires. Go talk to the more than a million people in China who have been displaced by catastrophic flooding. Go talk to the people in southern Africa who are starving due to the terrible drought and floods they are experiencing or to the farmers around the world who can no longer farm due to water scarcity.

Perhaps most importantly, go talk to the hundreds of millions of young people in every country in the world who are losing hope and wondering if they should even have sons or daughters, given the enormous challenges that the climate crisis poses to a normal life.

Nelson Mandela famously said: “It always seems impossible until it is done.” If we want to save the planet, now is the time to act boldly. Let’s do it.